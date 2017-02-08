Bamber Bridge 2, Kendal Town 1

Bamber Bridge’s impressive recent form continued on Tuesday evening with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Kendal Town at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

Neil Reynolds’ men registered their fourth successive win which places them just three points off the play-off places in the NPL First Division North.

It was Alistair Waddecar who broke the deadlock on 26 minutes.

Jamie Milligan’s cross from the byline found Waddecar who thumped his header into the roof of the net.

It was a lead a lead they comfortably held on to for the rest of the half.

After soaking up some early pressure in the second half, Brig found their stride and made it 2-0 with 10 minutes to go.

Waddecar yet again found himself up against the opposition full-back and ran at goal.

He cut inside and fired a shot, which took a wicked deflection. With the keeper wrong footed,the ball trickled over the line.

There were a few anxious moment for the home side before the final whistle especially after Kendal pulled a goal back from the penalty spot after Sam Staunton-Turner’s foul.

Samuel Bailey stepped up and fired the penalty down the middle to set up a frantic finish.

Brig managed to hold on to all three points much to the delight of Reynolds, who was thrilled with Alistair Waddecar’s performance.

The talismanic winger has been impressive since returning to the side after spending five months out injured.

“It was good to have him back in the side,” Reynolds said,

“Another two goals for him and in games like this you need someone like Ally to come in and see the game out for us.

“That’s what he’s done for us.”

Brig will be looking to continue their great run and make it five wins from five when they visit Tadcaster Albion on Saturday.