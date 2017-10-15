Bamber Bridge 2, Mossley 2

League leaders Bamber Bridge were made to settle for a point against Mossley, after two second-half goals earned a draw for the visitors.

Neil Reynolds’ team went in at the break 2-0 up, with goals from Alistair Waddecar and Danny Forbes. However, the boys in white were forced to rue missed opportunities as the visitors hit back.

Daniel Mooney looked lively early doors for the hosts, the Bamber Bridge winger earned his side the first corner of the match in the fourth minute.

Brad Carsley almost found a way through on goal just shy of the ten-minute mark, but he was forced to take the shot early which was well blocked by Jamie McLellan.

Brig were seeing most of the ball in the opening exchanges, without really creating any clear-cut chances.

The danger looked to be out wide, with Waddecar and Mooney looking the most likely to make it happen for Neil Reynolds’ side.

Matthew Dudley had the first sight of goal, the ball dropped kindly inside the box from the free-kick but the forward failed to connect properly on the volley.

Mooney then found space down the left-hand side, before sending a well driven shot the wrong side of the left-hand post.

Mason Duffy had Mossley’s first effort, a tame curling shot that looped over the bar, with Rigby unmoved in the Brig net.

Mooney was in the action again; his powerful shot was palmed away by Martin in the Mossley goal.

After a frustrating first half hour, the moment of creativity Brig were crying out for arrived. Dudley split the defence open with a pass to find Waddecar who ghosted through. The Brig winger wormed his way past a couple of challenges, before firing low into the back of the net.

The hosts were also forced into a first-half substitution, Carsley made way for Regan Linney - the Brig forward had a sore knee prior to the game.

The visitors grew into the game towards the end of the first half. Tom Dean’s header from the corner, into the ground, bounced over the bar after Chris Marlow received a booking for a foul.

Linney moments after cleverly carved the defence open to play in Mooney, but the onrushing Martin did well to turn the ball behind from a corner.

After a flurry of corners Brig eventually made one count, Forbes snuck in at the back post to head home and extend his side’s lead just before half-time.

Neither side really came out in the second half all guns blazing. The goal scorer Waddecar had a penalty appeal waved away early on, that the only moment in the first few minutes of the half. The winger hit the ground inside the box but the referee was unmoved.

Phil Doughty received a caution for a foul on Adam Latham, and from the resulting free-kick Mooney launched a counter attack. The Brig man picked out Linney inside the box, but his low effort was well saved by Martin who closed the angle down quickly.

Moments after the change, the visitors were back in the game. Captain Tom Dean headed home into the back of the net from the Mossley corner.

Mooney was the next to create an opening, the winger did superbly to take a ball over the top of the defence in his stride, but his chipped effort lacked the power to beat Martin.

Chances were coming for Neil Reynolds’ side, Linney the next to fire an effort over after a neat turn on the edge of the box to work the opening.

Despite creating precious little, Mossley found a way back into the game with 15 minutes left to play. The free-kick to the back post was headed back across goal for McLaughin to head home from a yard out.

The response to the equaliser was positive from the hosts. Linney burst through on goal after strong work down the left, only to see his low shot frustratingly ricochet off the left-hand post.

With both sides in pursuit of the winner Lloyd Rigby was brought into action, the Brig shot stopper rushed out to deny McLaughlin his second and Mossley’s third.

Four minutes from time, Forbes had the ball in the back of the net with a carbon copy of his first goal, but the referee blew for a Mossley free kick.

Neil Reynolds’ side remain top of the league, and stretch their unbeaten run to ten games. After a point at home the team look forward to three away games on the bounce, the first coming at Prescot Cables in The Integro League Cup on Tuesday night.

Referee: Lewis Raper

Match Report: George Hodgson

Attendance: 329