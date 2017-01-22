Bamber Bridge 2, Radcliffe Borough 0

It was a day to remember for debutants at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium on Saturday, as an impressive team display sealed a creditable 2-0 victory for Bamber Bridge over Radclifffe Borough.

With seven first team players out through injury or illness, manager Neil Reynolds was forced to make bold decisions in his team selection.

Three debutantes were drafted into the first team, with goalkeeping coach Stuart Barton and assistant manager Simon Wiles on the substitutes’ bench.

This however, was no problem for the home side as two of the new boys, Jordan Southworth and Aaron Fleming both scored either side of half-time.

Southworth’s goal came on 19 minutes. A fantastic little chip over the defender from Ryan Riley, allowed Southworth the chance go one on one with the goalkeeper to coolly slot home.

Ten minutes into the second half, Brig made it 2-0 when Fleming picked the ball up from 30 yards out and ran at the defence. He) let fly from 20 yards, the ball curling beautifully into the bottom left hand corner.

Elsewhere, in the NPL First Division North, Lancaster were beaten 1-0 in ther top-of-the-table clash against Trafford. Burscough were thashed 4-1 at Droylsden while Clitheroe drew 0-0 with Kendal.