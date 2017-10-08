Bamber Bridge 4, Brighouse Town 2

Brighouse Town will surely be glad to see the back of the Sir Tom Finney Stadium for this season, having visited three times since August, losing all three and conceding 10 goals.

The Yorkshiremen have already lost in the FA Cup and the league in Central Lancashire and were dumped out of the FA Trophy 4-2 on Saturday.

Bamber Bridge's reward for the win is a visit to NPL Premier Division high-flyers Warrington Town in the next round.

The game kicked off in wet and windy conditions with Brig attacking the Woodyard End.

It took only 30 seconds for home side to take the lead, virtually from the kick off.

Alistair Waddecar received the ball, squared it to Brad Carsley who slammed it into the back of the net to give Brig a dream start.

Just six minutes later it was 2-0. This time Brad Carsley with a great run down the left wing, turned inside the penalty area and cut the ball back, Jamie Milligan shaped to shoot but the ball ran free to Dan Mooney who rifled it in to the bottom corner with the keeper at full stretch.

Brig piled forward looking for more, Carsley was again involved on 15 minutes firing just wide of the keepers left hand post.

Moments later the Brighouse keeper was forced into fine save, blocking Carsley’s close range effort with his legs. From the resulting corner, Danny Forbes rose above the visitor' defence and powered in a downward header that was again well saved by Chandler Hallwood.

Chances seemed to be falling to Brig every couple of minutes and mainly to Carsley. In the 30th minute his header narrowly went wide of the keeper' left hand post and on 34 minutes he came close again with a glancing header from a Waddecar cross.

With all the pressure from the home side it was no surprise when goal number three arrived on 40 minutes.

Matt Dudley reacting quickest in the box to tuck the ball home following great play down the left wing from Dan Mooney.

There was still time in the half for Brig to have three more great chances, first Ali Waddecar’s low shot from the edge of the box was superbly saved by Hallwood then moments later Hallwood was at full stretch to tip a Jamie Milligan pile driver over the bar.

From the corner Waddecar was again thwarted by the outstanding Hallwood, flying across goal to to push the ball around the post.

The second half started with Brig still on the front foot and Carlsley headed wide from a Jamie Milligan free kick.

Minutes later and Dan Mooney saw his 30 yard effort cannon back off the post.

Matt Dudley then came close to his second of the afternoon just failing to connect to an inswinging low cross from Mooney on the right wing. Hallwood again diving at the feet of Dudley to make another fine save.

The game then seemed to be drifting to a comfortable Brig victory when on 69 minutes Brighouse were awarded a penalty. Aiden Kirby stepped up and smashed the ball straight down the middle to giver the visitors hope.

Brighouse started to jangle the nerves of the home supporters when they pulled a second goal back in the 80th minute with a fine header from a corner.

It was game on now and Brig were forced to up their game. Stu Vasey had a chance to clinch the game when put through one on one with the keeper, but once again Hallwood spread himself well to make the save. Seconds later he was there again to block Danny Forbes close range effort.

The game was now going end to end and Lloyd Rigby made a fine save to Deny Brighouse an undeserved equaliser as the match approached the five minutes of added time.

Brig responded and Waddecar was so unlucky after a fine run down the right side of the penalty, turning the full back inside out before curling a shot that beat the keeper only to be cleared off the line.

Seconds later though and victory was sealed with Matt Dudley grabbing his second of the match clipping a low cross from the right under the advancing Hallwood.