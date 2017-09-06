Bamber Bridge 4, Kendal Town 0

Bamber Bridge bounced back from the disappointment of last Saturday's FA Cup defeat at Ashton Athletic with a superb 4 -0 victory against Kendal Town at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

Brig dominated the match from start to finish and won comfortably with a Brad Carsley hat trick and a terrific Ali Waddecar strike.

The match started with Bamber Bridge straight on to the front foot and an early surging run down the left wing from Regan Linney led to a Brig corner which was claimed confidently by Will Kitchen in the Kendal goal.

On 10 minutes Bamber Bridge were awarded a free kick just outside the area following a foul on Ali Waddecar. The free kick taken by Waddecar himself beat the keeper but rebounded from the base of the left hand post and was cleared. Ten minutes later, Waddecar was set free down the right wing, he turned inside the full back before delivering a superb cross that was met at the back post by Brad Carsley, the striker's header was parried by the Kendal keeper but Carsley reacted quickly to stab the ball home to give Brig a deserved lead.

In the 30th minute Brig doubled their advantage, Brad Carsley cutting in from the right wing delivered a hard low cross towards the near post. Kitchen in the Kendal goal misjudged the flight of the ball and could only help the it over the line as he tried to clear.

Kendal responded and on 40 minutes Lloyd Rigby was forced into a decent save pushing a low shot round the post for a corner. At the other end Brigs last attack of the half saw Chris Marlow cut in from the left and hit a powerful shot that was deflected for a corner.

Half time 2-0

The second half continued with Bamber Bridge pressing forward at every opportunity. On 50 minutes Brad Carsley had a low shot from the right hand corner of the 6 yard box deflected for a corner. Moments later it was Carsley again, following great wing play from Marlow, this time his shot flew over the bar.

On 60 minutes Marlow tried his luck from 20 yards but his effort drifted just wide. With Brig now in total control and pressing Kendal back, Regan Linney saw his 15 yard short well saved by Will Kitchen.

The first change of the evening for Bamber Bridge came on 73 minutes with Denzel Williams replacing Macauley Wilson and within seconds Brig made it 3-0. Ali Waddecar received the ball in the 6 yard box, cut back inside leaving the full back behind and curled a beauty in to the far corner.

Further changes for Bamber Bridge saw Sam Staunton-Turner and Stu Vasey replacing Matt Mahoney and Regan Linney. Brig continued to dominate and on 85 minutes Carsley completed a superb hat trick. A defence splitting reverse pass from midfielder Danny Forbes set Carsley free. As he reached the corner of the 18 yard box he unleashed a screamer which flashed past the keeper into the far corner of the net.