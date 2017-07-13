Bamber Bridge’s First Division North fixtures revealed

Bamber Bridge will kick off the new NPL First Division North season at Radcliffe Borough on Saturday, August 12.

Neil Reynolds’ side will be hoping to make a fast start to their league programme, Brig heading into the campaign as the reigning league cup holders.

After the opening day trip to Greater Manchester, Goole are the first visitors to the Sir Tom Finney Stadium on Tuesday, August 15.

The festive fixtures sees Brig host Skelmersdale United on Boxing Day and league newcomers South Shields on December 30 before travelling to Colwyn Bay on New Year’s Day.

On Easter weekend, Tadcaster Albion are in town on Saturday, March 31 before the reverse fixture at Skelmersdale United on Easter Monday, April 2.

The season concludes with a home game against Atherton Collieries on Saturday, April 28.

The full fixtures are as follows:

Sat Aug 12 Radcliffe Borough A

Tue Aug 15 Goole AFC H

Sat Aug 26 South Shields A

Mon Aug 28 Colwyn Bay H

Tue Sep 5 Kendal Town H

Sat Sep 9 Colne A

Mon Sep 11 Atherton Collieries A

Sat Sep 16 Ossett Albion H

Tue Sep 19 Clitheroe A

Sat Sep 23 Brighouse Town H

Sat Sep 30 Scarborough Athletic A

Tue Oct 3 Prescot Cables H

Sat Oct 14 Mossley H

Sat Oct 21 Ossett Town A

Sat Nov 4 Droylsden H

Sat Nov 11 Trafford A

Sat Nov 18 Ramsbottom United H

Sat Nov 25 Hyde United H

Sat Dec 2 Glossop North End A

Sat Dec 9 Tadcaster Albion A

Sat Dec 16 Radcliffe Borough H

Sat Dec 23 Goole AFC A

Tue Dec 26 Skelmersdale United H

Sat Dec 30 South Shields H

Mon Jan 1 Colwyn Bay A

Sat Jan 6 Mossley A

Sat Jan 13 Ossett Town H

Sat Jan 20 Droylsden A

Sat Jan 27 Trafford H

Sat Feb 3 Ramsbottom United A

Sat Feb 10 Clitheroe H

Sat Feb 17 Brighouse Town A

Sat Feb 24 Scarborough Athletic H

Sat Mar 3 Prescot Cables A

Sat Mar 17 Hyde United A

Sat Mar 24 Glossop North End H

Sat Mar 31 Tadcaster Albion H

Mon Apr 2 Skelmersdale United A

Sat Apr 7 Kendal Town A

Sat Apr 14 Colne H

Sat Apr 21 Ossett Albion A

Sat Apr 28 Atherton Collieries H