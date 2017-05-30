Bamber Bridge sign two new players

Brig boss Neil Reynolds has bolstered his squad in preparation for the start of the new NPL First Division North season.

Centre half Callum Jones and striker Brad Carsley have signed on the dotted line at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

Jones joins from North West Counties League side Congleton, although he's no stranger to the NPL having previously played at Trafford.

Carsley has been a prolific goalscorer for Longridge Town in the West Lancashire League and helped Lee Ashcroft's men to their first ever Premier Division title last season.

Having scored 29 goals, Carsley has decided to make the step up to the semi-professional game.