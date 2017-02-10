Boss hopes to win Brig in Las Vegas

“Viva Bamber Bridge” will hopefully be the cry from manager Neil Reynolds next week as his team go gunning for success in both league and cup.

The Brig boss will miss two of his team’s fixtures as he will be away on holiday in Las Vegas, celebrating his 4oth birthday.

Although Reynolds will be in the dug-out for tomorrow’s trip to Tadcaster Albion, he will miss the home fixtures against Glossop North End in the League Cup on Tuesday and the following Saturday’s league clash against Ramsbottom United.

Assistant manager Simon Wiles will take charge of the team, although Reynolds will be doing his best to keep abreast of proceedings from ‘across the pond’.

“I won’t be able to switch off,” Reynolds said. “I will still be in regular contact with the club during the games – it’s just that I will be kicking every ball in the casino in Vegas.

“I turn 40 while I am over there and the holiday has been booked for quite a while – the club have known about it and have been great about it. Simon Wiles will be in charge and I can trust him – hopefully we can make it five wins from five on Saturday at Tadcaster so there’s no pressure.”

Brig picked up their fourth win on the spin on Tuesday, as they defeated Kendal 2-1 thanks to a fine double from Ally Waddecar, which followed Saturday’s 2-0 success over Glossop.

“Ally steals all the headlines and I wouldn’t take that away from him, but everybody in the squad deserves credit,” said Reynolds.

On the injury front, forward Chris Marlow has been ruled out for the rest of this month with an ankle problem.

Bamber Bridge have strengthened their squad by signing midfielder Sam Freakes from Ramsbottom United. “Sam is a left-footed midfielder and will create more competition in the squad. He will be in the squad tomorrow,” said boss Neil Reynolds.

Elsewhere in the NPL First Division North tomorrow, Burscough host Goole AFC, Clitheroe travel to Radcliffe Borough and Kendal host Ossett Albion.