Boss Reynolds excited by the potential of Brig

Bamber Bridge’s excellent start to the new NPL First Division North season is making other clubs sit up and take notice.

That is the view of manager Neil Reynolds, who is excited by his team’s potential after an excellent start to the season.

Brig had collected three wins from their opening six league games, with their sole loss coming in a narrow 1-0 defeat at leaders South Shields.

On Monday night, they dominated at Atherton Collieries and were unlucky to come away with just a 1-1 draw.

The only real blot on the copybook so far has been the surprise 2-1 FA Cup exit to North West Counties outfit Ashton Athletic.

Despite that particular setback, Reynolds – who signed PNE youngster Oscar O’Neil last week on a month’s loan – has been buoyed by his team’s attacking style of play.

“We are making people take notice of us,” said Reynolds, who was left frustrated by the postponement of Saturday’s league clash against Colne at Holt House due to the inclement weather.

“People are talking about us for the right reasons. We just want to keep it going.

“We know we are not going to win every game and we’re going to have our blips like we did against Ashton in the FA Cup.

“But we’re exciting to watch as the 200 or so who came to watch us beat Kendal Town 4-1 last Tuesday would testify.”

One aspect which Reynolds would like to see his team improve this season is their discipline. Brig, who host Ossett Albion on Saturday, have been reduced to 10 men twice already this season and both red cards were both avoidable and costly.

Adam Dodd was red carded against Colwyn Bay for something he said to the referee, while Matt Mahoney was given his marching order at Ashton for retaliation.

Meanwhile, Fleetwood Town winger Dan Mooney has extended his loan spell at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium until the end of the season.

The Wales Under-19s star – who played against Iceland last week – originally signed in a 28-day loan deal.