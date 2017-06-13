Bowyer departure is big blow for Bamber Bridge

Boss Neil Reynolds conceded George Bowyer will leave a ‘massive void’ in the Bamber Bridge squad .

The experienced defender caused a huge surprise last week when it was announced that he has left the club due to work commitments.

Having played almost 200 games for Brig in three separate stints,Bowyer has departed Irongate after a hugely successful campaign.

He was an integral member of the team which won the League Cup last season, and his performances saw him win the manager’s vote for player of the year.

“George will leave a massive void in the squad,” Reynolds said.

“I think he’s made something like 194 appearances for the club across three stints.

“It would have been good if he had got to 200 appearances, but maybe he will one day – who knows?

“It’s something we had been expecting because George works for the FA.

“He was going on a course the other week and out of that, it now means he will be working during the weekends.

“So unfortunately he can’t juggle us as well.

“He won’t be going awaywhere else – he’s leaving us in the right way and goes with our best wishes. George is the most professional semi-professional player I have come across.

“He is the sort of player who believes being on time is being five minutes late.”

Despite the loss of Bowyer, Reynolds has been busy strengthening his squad over the past week.

Striker Matt Dudley has signed on the dotted line from Kendal Town, while fellow forward Sam Livesey has formally rejoined Brig from Salford City after spending part of last season on loan at the Sir Tom Finney stadium. Reynolds has also swooped for midfielder Danny Forbes, who has also made the move from Kendal.

The Brig boss also revealed that he was hopeful of clinching the signature of another midfielder this week.