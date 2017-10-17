Brig are targeting another glorious cup run

Bamber Bridge begin the defence of their League Cup title this evening when they travel to Merseyside to take on Prescot Cables.

Brig covered themselves in glory last season when they won the competition – beating NPL Premier Division outfit Grantham Town in the final at Leek Town’s Harrison Park.

The 2-1 victory – thanks to goals from Jamie Milligan and Regan Linney – was one of the most memorable nights in the club’s history.

And more importantly as far as manager Neil Reynolds is concerned, it has provided his men with real impetus for the start of this season.

Brig head to Volair Park on top of the NPL First Division North after winning nine and losing only one of their first 13 league games.

While winning promotion is Reynolds’ No.1 goal this campaign, another glorious run in the cup is still high on his list of priorities.

“Winning the League Cup last season put Bamber Bridge back on the map,” said Reynolds, whose side drew 2-2 with Mossley at home on Saturday.

“Beating Grantham Town in the final was a fantastic night for the club and the fans.

“We want that feeling again – we want to win it again.

“I prioritise everything and we’ll be going all out to win tonight. I’ll be taking the same 16 that was on duty on Saturday.

“I might make one or two tweaks to the starting XI, just to freshen things up.”

Brig know plenty about Prescot – the two teams only met a fortnight ago, with Brig winning 1-0 at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium thanks to a goal from defender Phil Doughty.

“We beat them 1-0, but they are a very good side,” said Reynolds.

“We can’t afford to go there and play anything less than the way we have been playing.

“They are a fast, free-flowing footballing side and probably think that they should have got something from it when we played them the other week.”

Brad Carsley is a fitness doubt after coming off in the first half against Mossley.

Meanwhile, Reynolds was still able to draw positives from his side’s draw against Mossley at the weekend – despite the fact that his team let slip a 2-0 half-time lead.

“It got away from us on Saturday,”Reynolds said. “It is disappointing because we were in a commanding position.

“But there are still positives. Our performance in the first half was as good as we have played all season.

“We must have created about 10 really good chances – one-on-ones which I would have expected us to take.”

Elsewhere in the cup this evening, Lancaster City travel to Parkside Road to take on derby rivals Kendal Town.