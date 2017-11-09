Brig boss is looking for Linney evolution

Bamber Bridge boss Neil Reynolds believes there is still tons of development left in forward Regan Linney.

The youngster has been in and around the first-team set-up for a number of years now, but – as Reynolds pointed out – he is still only 20-years-old.

Linney – who has not always been in the first XI this season – showed just how good a player he is on Saturday in the 3-1 win over Tadcaster Albion by producing a fine performance, capped off with brilliant individual goal.

Reynolds said: “Regan still needs developing. He has been around the squad a long time, but people have to remember he is still only 20.

“He’s a young lad and we need to develop that consistency of performance.

“There are games where he’s not going to flourish as much as he would like to, but then there are games like Saturday when he was virtually unplayable.

“Regan needs to hit a performance level where he is a seven or eight out of 10 every game. But I love working with him. He’s got everything. The only thing that is missing is that consistency.”

Meanwhile, Reynolds has paid a glowing tribute to his backroom staff after the club’s marvellous start to the new season.

The 40-year-old is not yet one year into his role as the club’s manager, but he has already presided over an exciting new era.

Winning the NPL League Cup just six months into his tenure was a remarkable achievement and this season it has been a case of so far, so good.

The team is currently leading the way at the top of the NPL First Division North table after winning 10 and losing only two of their opening 15 league games.

Reynolds admits he could not have dreamed of a better start after taking over from previous boss Neil Crowe.

But he is keen to give a big pat on the back to his backroom team, who have played just as an important role in the team’s success.

“I would just like to thank my staff,” said Reynolds. “They are working so hard behind the scenes.

“My assistant manager Simon Wiles, Mike Faulkner, Stuart Barton and Jamie Milligan.

“Without their support and the work they do on the training field, we wouldn’t have had the wins that we have had this season.”

“Some of the set-pieces especially which Wilesy is doing on the training field are paying off.

“We are scoring goals from set-pieces and it’s him who is putting the drills on and delivering on the training ground.

“I get the plaudits for being top of the league, but it definitely is a team effort.”