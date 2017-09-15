Brig boss Renno urges men to be more clinical

Boss Neil Reynolds has urged his Bamber Bridge team to be more clinical in front of goal –when it matters the most.

Brig have shown several times this season that they are more than capable of converting the chances that they create.

Already they have scored more than three goals in a game, including 6-1 and 4-1 thrashings of Goole AFC and Kendal Town respectively.

However, Reynolds has warned his players that there will be occasions this season when they will need to grind out results and where the odd goal will be of great importance. Apart from the 2-1 win over Radcliffe Borough on the opening day, they have yet to earn a narrow win in the league this season.

On Monday, they were held to a 1-1 draw at Atherton Collieries, despite creating numerous chances against their opponents, who had been reduced to 10 men for a large part of the match.

“We should have won the game on Monday at Atherton,” said Reynolds, who this week announced that former Brig manager Neil Crowe will be returning to the club as director of football.

“But you know what it’s like when a team gets reduced to 10 men.

“They had a man sent off after about 30 minutes and they made it really difficult for us.

“We ourselves have gone down to 10 men this season and what happens is you change your shape, you nullify the space and try to hit your opponents on the counter-attack.

“All credit to Atherton but we certainly made enough chances to win the game.

“We have got to learn to take our chances because there are going to be times this season when we’re going to have to grind out wins. We are not going to hit four, five, six goals every week like we did against Goole and Kendal.

“We do work on our attacking play and our finishing from different areas inside the box in training.

“Looking at our fixture list over the next few weeks, we’ve got Clitheroe next Tuesday, then teams like Scarborough, Trafford, Hyde – we’re probably going to need to change our shape and the way we play to grind out a win.”

Tomorrow may be an occasion when Brig can bring their full attacking prowess to the fore as struggling Ossett Albion visit the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

The Unicorns have picked up just a single point so far this season, although they will be buoyed by the appointment of new manager Dave Haley.

“It’s a game everybody will be expecting us to win,” said Reynolds. “I’d like to see a few supporters come through the door and hopefully we can put on a show for them.”

Phil Doughty and Adam Dodd return to the squad, but Matt Mahoney is suspended.

Stuart Vasey and Josh Heaton are set to go out on loan to build up their match fitness.