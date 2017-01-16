Brig boss wields the axe as striker Ben departs

Bamber Bridge manager Neil Reynolds has begun to wield the axe at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium as he looks to put his own stamp on the club.

The Brig boss has decided to release striker Ben Wharton after Saturday’s narrow 1-0 defeat at Ramsbotom United.

Former Rochdale and Colne targetman Ben Wharton only joined the club in November and was one of previous boss Neil Crowe’s final signings.

However, having taken time to assess his squad, Reynolds – who took control of the club last month – has deemed him surplus to requirements.

“I have decided to let Ben go,” Reynolds revealed.

“We had a chat after the game on Saturday and I spoke to him again today.

“We leave on good terms but I am looking to go in a different direction.

“He’s been good for Bamber Bridge since he’s been at the club, but I have taken the decision and we will move forward without him.”

With Wharton heading for the exit door, Reynolds is looking to bolster his squad with the acquisition of a pacy forward.

However, he is set to hand Chris McDonagh – a recent signing from Droylsden – an opportunity to stake his claim for a regular spot in the starting XI.

“I will be looking for a back-up striker,” Reynolds said. “Someone who can play off the shoulder – something a bit different to what we have got.

“But I am going to give Chris McDonagh a go.

“He’s come from Droylsden and has waited patiently on the bench.

“He started against Burscough in the cup last week and did well, so I’m going to give him a shot.”

This weekend, Brig welcome Radcliffe Borough to Irongate and there could be more changes to the squad.

Reynolds has swooped for Prescot Cables midfielder Sam Staunton-Turner, while winger Aaron Fleming may come into the reckoning

Former player Matt Mahoney returned to the club last week and came on as a sub against Rammy.