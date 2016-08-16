Brig eye cup fairytale after tractor rescue

Bamber Bridge boss Neil Crowe is hoping for an FA Cup fairytale after their dramatic tractor rescue.

Brig’s opening NPL First Division North game at Scarborough ended in a hard-fought 0-0 draw, but the game will go down in the history books as the day Neil Crowe’s men had to be rescued from the middle of nowhere by a tractor.

The club’s coach broke down just 20 minutes after setting off from Boro’s Bridlington ground, but after 45 minutes with no sign of civilisation, Brig assistant boss Neil Reynolds flagged down a tractor and the squad hitched a lift to the nearest pub, where they waited for a replacement coach!

Brig eventually got home at 12.10am on Sunday and now, after a video of the players singing has gone viral, the Brig boss is back down to earth and ready for a double header this week.

Crowe’s men host Colne in their first home league game of the campaign tonight and then host league rivals Ossett Albion in an FA Cup preliminary tie on Saturday at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

And Crowe is anticipating a tough two tests after picking up a point in their opening day game at Scarborough.He said: “It is more or less a local derby with Colne.

“They are less than 30 minutes away.

“They are a newly promoted team and they have made some good signings.

“It is our first home game and we want to be hard to beat at home this season.

“We have an FA Cup preliminary game on Saturday against Ossett Albion.

“They have improved over the last 18 months.

“It is a tough game to be fair, we could have got something a bit easier.

“It is going to be a tough game. “

And Crowe says his only injury doubt for the double header is George Bowyer who picked up a thigh strain at Scarborough. “George Bowyer is our only injury doubt. He had to come off due to a thigh injury on Saturday.”