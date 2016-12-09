Brig out to end bad run

The pressure is on Bamber Bridge this weekend as they look to find some form when they travel to face Colwyn Bay.

Neil Crowe’s men are currently in the middle of a shocking run of results which has seen them lose eight out of their last nine games.

Only a 4-0 win over Goole last month has provided the team any joy over the last couple of months or so.

Last week, Crowe, pictured above, told his men that they were playing for their futures at the club, but despite an improve showing they suffered a 1-0 loss to Droylsden at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

Things did not get any better in midweek as they went down to a 2-0 loss at lowly Mossley.

After a slow start, Colwyn are beginning to rise up the NPL First Division North and will be buoyed by beating Brig 2-0 earlier in the season.

Meanwhile, elsewhere Kendal Town host Goole at Parkside Road tomorrow and Burscough entertain Ossett Town. Clitheroe are away to Droylsden.