Brig rocked by Bay loss but still top table

Bamber Bridge’s impressive start to the season suffered a minor setback on Saturday, as Colwyn Bay ran out 2-­0 victors at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

Two second half goals from defender Gareth Grant and a late Luke Denson penalty, sharply ended Brig’s four-match winning run, condemning them to their second home league defeat of the season.

Grant had nodded in a Louis Corrigan corner in the 52nd minute.

But Bamber Bridge felt they had equalised after a shot hit the underside of the bar and appeared to crash down over the line, but the referee waved away Brig’s claim. Brig players Kitt Gregory and Chris Churchman were thwarted by Bay keeper Shaun Pearson, but Bay sealed the game from the spot. Scott Bakkor appeared to be tripped by Brig keeper Marcus Burgess in the 83rd minute, and Denson slotted the penalty home.

Manager Neil Crowe said: “I thought it took us too long to get going. The first half we were poor and told the lads that at half-time. They then got a penalty late in the game, which was a bit iffy, which more or less killed the game”

A lack of creativity, particularly in the wide areas, was evident throughout the match but despite the defeat Brig are still top of the NPL First Divison North table.

And Crowe felt a little unlucky after the match, with his side hitting the post and crossbar twice late on. He said: “I don’t think they were any better than us. We’ve been done at a set piece, from a corner and a penalty. Apart from that, it was a pretty even game to be honest.”