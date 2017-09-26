Brig’s comeback victory is ‘Renno of the Rovers’ stuff

Bamber Bridge’s miraculous stoppage time victory on Saturday ranks as one of the best moments in Neil Reynolds’ long football career.

The normally talkative Brig boss was almost lost for words as his side pulled-off one of the greatest ever comeback victories.

Trailing 2-0 at home to Brighouse Town in the NPL First Division North as the clock ticked past 90 minutes, Brig scored three times in six minutes of stoppage time to turn the match completely on its head.

Reynolds admitted the dramatic events were a unique event for him.

“I have never been involved in anything like that before and I never will again,” said Reynolds.

“I have been involved in football a long time, but I would say that ranks in the top three best moments in the game.

“Scoring against Nantwich Town to win the NWC title with Clitheroe and last season’s cup final win over Grantham Town are the only things to rank alongside it. After the game, I kept pinching my arm – did that really happen?”

It is the second time that Brig have beaten Brighouse 3-2 this season having won by the same scoreline in the FA Cup last month.

On that occasion, they came from behind to win with two late goals and ironically the two clubs are set to meet again next month in the FA Trophy.

“Get your money on a 3-2 win,” Reynolds joked.

Despite the nature of the victory, Reynolds felt his men deserved the three points over the course of the 90 minutes.

“I was really pleased with how we played,” he said. “It looked like it was going to be one of those frustrating days.”

Brig host Southport tonight in the LFA Challenge Trophy. It is a competition Reynolds is keen to do well in, but he has injury worries.

Captain Matt Lawlor is definitely out with a suspected fractured eye socket, while Brad Carsley, Danny Forbes and Adam Dodd are doubtful.

“We have a few injury concerns so Matt Dudley, Sam Staunton -Turner, Chris Marlow and possibly Stuart Vasey will come in,” said Reynold.

“I prioritise everything so the Lancashire Trophy is one I want to win.

“They should win being a side from the National League North, but if we play well I fancy us to win.”

On Saturday, Brig travel to Ramsbottom United.