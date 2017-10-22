Brig’s run comes to a halt

Ossett Town 1 Bamber Bridge 0

Bamber Bridge’s long NPL First Division North unbeaten run came to an end at the hands of Ossett Town after defeat at Infield.

Danny South’s first-half tap-in was the difference, in a game where the visitors dominated possession, and were left to rue missed opportunities.

Brig won a corner in the opening seconds, which Phil Doughty met, only to see his header dart well wide of the mark.

Ossett tested the Brig backline in the opening exchanges with crosses into the box, but the visitors’ defence dealt with them well.

The hosts were forced into an early substitution, with Martin Pembleton being replaced by Josh Snowden.

Moments after the substitution the hosts took the lead on 13 minutes with the first real attack of the game.

Brig failed to deal with a cross into the box, which found its way to Emile Sinclair whose trickling effort was poked home by Danny South.

The league leaders were struggling to get into their rhythm. Brad Carsley and Daniel Mooney linked up well for the first time on 18-minutes, but a strong challenge from Assenso nullified the attack.

After a slow start the visitors had a couple of efforts on goal in succession. Daniel Mooney cut in from the right, only to see his effort comfortably gathered.

Matthew Dudley was the next to have a go for Brig, his low shot a routine save for Overton in the Ossett goal.

As the first half went on Neil Reynolds’ side grew into the game. Alistair Waddecar’s shot that look destined for the bottom corner was well saved by Overton, who pushed the ball away from the lurking Brad Carsley.

Seconds later the equaliser looked certain. Adam Dodd whipped in a beauty of a delivery to pick out Carsley, but the Brig No.9 saw his volley from close range superbly blocked by Low.

The Ossett defence was being put to the test, but dealt well with numerous free-kick deliveries into the box.

With the pressure being applied, Brig saw a penalty shout turned away by the referee.

Mahoney’s delivery into the box was spilt by Overton, before Waddecar fell to the ground after he tried to latch onto the loose ball.

Reynolds made the one change going into the second half. Phil Doughty was replaced by Stuart Vasey.

The second 45 minutes began in very similar fashion to the first, with neither side really gaining a foothold.

The first chance fell on 51 minutes to Carsley who was picked out by Mooney. His effort from close range flew wide after the striker slipped on the dampened surface.

The boys in white grew into the half once again.

Carsley had a header palmed away by Overton from a corner, before Regan Linney sent a shot just wide of the mark from the edge of the area.

The wide areas were where Brig looked most dangerous. Waddecar’s cross from the right was glanced wide of goal by Carsley just shy of the hour mark.

Overton was proving a tough door to break down. Lewis Baines was the next to see his header well stopped by the Ossett keeper.

Carsley again saw Overton deny him what looked to be a certain goal for Brig. Mooney delivered from the left, Carsley snuck in at the back post unmarked only to see his low shot from a matter of yards out superbly kept out by the goalkeeper.

The pressure was really being put on by the visitors. Matthew Mahoney was the next to see his effort deflect wide after the defender took a swipe at a bobbling ball in the box.

After a half dominated by Brig, Ossett had a flurry of chances to seal the three points in the final 10 minutes.

Lloyd Rigby in the Brig goal was called into action in the 84th minute, diving low to tip Mackie’s shot behind.

From the resulting corner, Dodd headed off the line to prevent South’s header from finding the back of the net.

At the other end, Vasey had the last attempt at salvaging a deserved point, but it wasn’t meant to be.

Reynolds remained positive after the match, insisting that he isn’t “worried at all” and that today was simply a “minor setback”.

Brig are in cup action next Saturday at Warrington, where they will be looking to go and progress into the next round.