Clitheroe 0, Bamber Bridge 3

Bamber Bridge moved to fourth in the NPL First Division North table after a resounding away win over Clitheroe.

Neil Reynolds men were far too strong for the Blues to pick up their fifth win of the league season.

After Alistair Waddecar, Dan Mooney and Regan Linney close early on, the breakthrough finally came on 42 minutes when Brad Carsley fired home from a Mooney centre.

Clitheroe began the second half brightly, but it was the visitors who came closest to scoring when Linney struck the post.

Carsley made it 2-0 just after the hour-mark after being set up by Linney.

It was 3-0 soon after when Mooney fired home from the edge of the box.

Elsewhere, Kendal Town enjoyed a 2-1 win over over Ramsbottom United. Connor Gaul and Stuart McDonald were the scorers.

In the NPL Premier Division, Lancaster City were emphatic 4-1 victors over Whitby Town.

Oliver Wood, Craig Carney, Hannu Tam and Samuel Bailey were on target