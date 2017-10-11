Colne 0, Bamber Bridge 3

Bamber Bridge have moved to the top of the NPL First Division North after an excellent 3-0 victory over Lancashire rivals Colne at Holt House.

Second-half goals from Brad Carsley, Alistair Waddecar and Dan Mooney saw them leap-frog above South Shield - two points clear.

The win over Colne was Brig's ninth successive win in all competitions.

The game started with Bamber Bridge playing up the slope and it was Colne who looked the brighter of the two sides in the opening minutes.

Without creating any clear cut chances, the home side looked to press home the advantage of attacking downhill and put Brig under some early pressure.

Neil Reynolds' men weathered the early storm and started to grow into the game.

With Brig now starting to gain control, Matt Dudley found space at the edge of the area on 22 minutes, but his shot drifted well wide.

Moments later Chris Marlow burst down the left wing and put across a hard low cross, the ball arrived slightly behind Carsley whose improvised volley just cleared the bar.

Brig were now getting on top and Mooney saw a driven cross from the right gathered well by the home keeper.

On 36 minutes, from aWaddecar free kick Phil Dougherty’s flicked header just dropped wide of the post.

Mooney then hit the post having beaten the keeper to a through ball, but the linesman had flagged for offside.

On 40 minutes Carsley thought he had opened the scoring with a downward header from a corner which beat the keeper but bounced up and was headed over the bar by the Colne defender on the goal-line.

Brig took all of seven minutes after the break the deadlock in the second half.

Waddecar won possession on the right wing, played the ball square to Carsley who controlled and smashed the ball past the keep from 20 yards.

The goal clearly lifted the visitors who were now passing the ball well and looking likely to add to their lead.

Waddecar was unlucky following great wing play by Dan Mooney, then Mooney found himself one on one with keeper who made a fine save with his legs to thwart the Brig winger.

On 65 minutes, Danny Forbes tried his luck from the edge of the box but was fouled whilst shooting. From the resulting Free kick, Waddecar stepped up and curled a beauty around the wall, the keeper at full stretch was unable to reach it as the ball nestled in the back of the net.

Colne still showing admirable spirit responded and a shot from distance flashed just wide of Lloyd Rigby’s left hand post. However Bamber Bridge were soon back on the attack and Dan Mooney again found the home keeper Hakan Burton in fine form, saving well after a fine free flowing Brig move.

On 75 minutes the game was put beyond doubt with another terrific Brig goal. A slide rule pass down the right wing found Waddecar who looked up and saw the advancing Mooney. His sublime chipped cross was met by on-loan Fleetwood Town man who powered a header in to the back of the net.

Bamber Bridge: Rigby, Mahoney, Marlow, Baines, Dougherty, Potts (c), Waddecar, Forbes, Carsley, (Vasey 84) Dudley, (Boyd 84), Mooney, (Linney 82)

Subs (not used) Milligan, Dodd