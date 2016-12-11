Colwyn Bay 1, Bamber Bridge 1

A gutsy second half performance from Bamber Bridge ensured a share of the spoils at Colwyn Bay on Saturday, in an entertaining 1-1 draw.

In what was Neil Reynolds first match in charge of Brig following Neil Crowe’s resignation on Friday, the away side impressed particularly in the second half in difficult and rainy conditions at Llanelian Road.

Reynolds’ men rarely put the home defence under pressure in the first half, with only the occasional counter-attack any genuine threat.

The Seagulls dominance in the first half came through on 25 minutes. The impressive Danny Andrews took on Matt Lawlor from 25 yards out and skipped past him, only to unleash a powerful drive into the top left hand corner of James’ goal.

It could quite easily have been 2-0 seven minutes after the break when. Brig’s high defensive line was breached by the impressive Scott Bakkor, who picked up the ball from 40 yards and ran clean through at goal to score but adjudged to be controversially offside

Seven minutes later, Reynolds’ men took advantage and equalised through substitute Regan Linney.

Having picked up the ball 25 yards out, Linney skipped past two defenders, found space in the box and fired low into the bottom right hand corner to secure a much-needed point for the visitors.

Lancaster enjoyed an excellent 2-1 away win at Tadcaster, while Kendal drew 1-1 with Goole.Clitheroe beat Droylsden 2-1 away but Burscough lost 1-0 at home to Ossett Town.