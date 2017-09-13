Crowe rejoins Brig as director of football

Former manager Neil Crowe is back at Bamber Bridge.

The ex-Brig boss has agreed a return to the club as director of football.

His new role will see him work in close proximity with his former assistant and the man who replaced him as manager Neil Reynolds.

Crowe departed Irongate in December of last year after a near six-year stint in charge.

Before that he had served the club for a number of years, including a spell as his predecessor Tony Greenwood's assistant.

In his time as first-team manager, he almost led the club to promotion to the NPL Premier Division but unfortunately they were beaten twice in play-off finals by Ramsbottom United in 2014 and Darlington 1883 the following year.

Reynolds served as Crowe's assistant throughout his tenure and the current Brig boss is thrilled that their close working relationship will be renewed.

"For the last three or four weeks we have been in discussions with Neil about coming back to the club as director of football," Reynolds revealed.

"That's just been agreed now, he's coming back as director of football.

"It's big news for the club and great news.

"I have worked with Neil for many years as his assistant.

"Not only have I had a close working relationship with him, he's also a close friend. I've missed not having him around.

"He's always known that I have wanted to be a manager and I felt that I had served my apprenticeship as an assistant for six years.

"I think he was finding it hard towards the end when he was manager, but I think this role is great for him.

"The club have missed not having Crowey around. He has Bamber Bridge at heart, he has football at heart.

"He's got a huge amount of experience and it's great to have him back."

Crowe's new role will be very much in the background, taking some of the administrative tasks away from Reynolds so that he can fully concentrate on getting three points on a Saturday.

He will also be someone for Reynolds to call upon for an opinion or advice.

"My job as manager is primarily to take the training, do the tactics, pick the team and get the result on a Saturday afternoon," Reynolds said.

"But there is so much other work like arranging player sponsorship, washing the bibs for training, sorting out travel ararangements, etc.

"They are things that I don't mind doing, but Neil will be able to take on those sort of jobs.

"He will be someone for me to sound off to and someone to act as a link between myself and the committee.

"Crowey will also have a role in the recruitment of players.

"He knows football and he understands the pressure that a football manager at this level is under.

"It is like a full-time job."