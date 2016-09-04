Goole 0, Bamber Bridge 3

Bamber Bridge moved up to second in the NPL First Division North table thanks to a resounding 3-0 win away at bottom side Goole.

Neil Crowe’s men were too striong for the Vikings, who have only picked up one point so far this season.

Brig got off to a great start as Regan Linney opened the scoring in the 12th minute.

However, they had to wait until three minutes into the second half before doubling their advantage through Stuart Vasey.

The win was completed 12 minutes from time courtesy of Michael Potts, who was back in the team after suspension.

Elsewhere in the division, Kendal Town defeated Scarborough 2-1, but Clitheroe lost 2-1 against new leaders Prescot.

In the FA Cup first round of qualifying, Lancaster City thumped Brighouse Town 3-0 and Burscough enjoyed a 4-3 win over Maine Road.