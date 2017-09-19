Heart to heart led to Crowe’s Brig return

A frank discussion with the club’s hierarchy paved the way for Neil Crowe’s return to Bamber Bridge.

The former manager, who was in charge of the first team for six years and prior to that also served as a member of the backroom staff for a number of years, was last week named as director of football at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium. His appointment comes less than 12 months after he departed Irongate in acrimonious fashion.

Crowe, who was replaced as boss by his assistant Neil Reynolds in December, admits his departure last year left a bitter taste in the mouth.

However, after a total break from the game, Crowe has settled any differences he may have had and is delighted to be back.

His new role will see him work in the background, taking some of the pressure off Reynolds, who can devote more of his time to getting results on the pitch.

“I was really disappointed with how it all ended,” Crowe said. “I was a little bitter for a few months if I’m honest.

“But it reached a point when it was time to move on.

“I met Neil in April and we had a chat, a heart to heart.

“We sorted things out and I met with secretary George Helliwell and got in touch with the chairman Frank Doyle. I have always kept in touch with Frank.

“I’ve always kept an eye on the results since I’ve left and it’s just great to be back.”

Crowe – who came within a whisker of guiding Brig to promotion from the NPL First Division North, losing twice in play-off finals – believes the club have got a great opportunity this year.

“There’s a good chance this year with two going up automatically,” he said. “We have a good squad – there are some very good footballers. Over the last three or four years the club has moved forward in a big way.

“The social side of things is booming.

“Over the years, myself and Renno have put out some good sides together, who went out and played some good football.

“It’s exciting times and we’re looking to move the club forward even further.”