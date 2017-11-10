Jansen will lift the spirits of his men

Chorley boss Matt Jansen admits he will have to earn his corn tomorrow as he looks to raise his team’s spirits in time for the visit of Nuneaton Town to Victory Park.

The Magpies were just 13 minutes away from recording a famous FA Cup victory over League One outfit Fleetwood Town on Monday night.

Leading 1-0 through Marcus Carver’s 59th-minute goal, Chorley appeared destined for a second round meeting with Hereford.

However, despite being down to 10 men, the Cod Army hit back to win – Jack Sowerby’s winner coming in the 91st minute.

Jansen’s men were left feeling crestfallen at the final whistle, and the boss admits it will be tough challenging raising his team for the important National League North clash.

“The players are down – they’re disappointed,” said Jansen. “I am disappointed. I feel sorry for them because of the effort that they have put in.

“The effort that they put in against Fleetwood, they deserved more. But I will get them back up for Nuneaton.

“Our performance against Fleetwood – a team pushing for promotion to the Championship – shows what a good team we are.

“They can use this has a real shot in the arm for the rest of the season.”

Jansen revealed that Jake Cottrell may be a doubt for this weekend after having stitches in his shin.

The Magpies winger was on the receiving end of an horrendous tackle from Lewie Coyle which resulted in the Fleetwood man being sent off.

Jansen will also be able to call upon loan players Matt Urwin and Nick Haughton, who were both barred from playing against their parent club on Monday night.