Let this success be the first of many – Renno

Bamber Bridge manager Neil Reynolds is determined to make sure that his team’s NPL League Cup is not just a flash in the pan.

The Brig boss was a proud man last Wednesday night as his team claimed the club’s first piece of silverware in more than a decade thanks to a 2-1 victory over Grantham Town at Leek Town’s Harrison Park.

Goals from Jamie Milligan and Regan Linney either side of half-time put Brig in the ascendancy and although the Gingerbreads pulled a goal back, they held on to win.

It was a famous night in the relatively short history of Brig and rekindle memories of the club’s glory days of the 1990s.

And Reynolds – who signed a new three-year contract at the club on the eve of Saturday’s final day 3-1 victory over Ossett Albion – is eager to build on this success so that it will not be another decade or so before their next triumph.

“Why can’t this trophy be the one that really kicks us on,” said Reynolds.

“I am not going over the top but I believe if this club can attract three or four more players over the summer, we can be as good as anything at this level.

“The behind the scenes at the club is amazing.

“The fanbase is amazing – everything about the club is fantastic.

“When you get that winning feeling, it becomes a habit and hopefully we can now start attracting a few more players, who will strengthen the squad.

“We have got that belief and ambition to kick-on now next season.

“I want to win the NPL First Division North title and get out of our league and into the Premier Division where we feel we belong.”

Reynolds– who dedicated to the victory to club stalwart Gerry Lawson, who died last year – also paid tribute to the fans.

“To bring 200 fans to Leek; they must have took time off work and to make the noise that they did, it was something special and it does give you a real buzz,” he said.