Non-league round-up

In the NPL First Division North, Neil Crowe’s Bamber Bridge tasted victory on the road.

Adam Dodd’s 51st-minute strike was enough to earn a hard-fought three points at Droylsden.

Lancaster City were also victorious on their travels, as they triumphed 2-1 at Hyde United.

Ayrton Bevins gave the hosts the lead but second-half goals from Jacob Gregory and an Oliver Crolla penalty sent the Dolly Blues home smiling.

Charlie Bailey scored the only goal as Kendal Town beat visitors Ossett Town.

Clitheroe went down by the same scoreline at Tadcaster Albion, Thomas Corner’s eight-minute effort enough to claim the points.

Burscough lost 2-1 at home to Radcliffe Borough, Dean Shacklock getting the Linnets’ consolation goal.

Ten-man AFC Fylde sit three points clear at the top of the National League North after holding on for a huge three points at FC United in a 3-2 win.

Former Fylde striker Harry Winter opened the scoring for the home side.

But goals from Danny Rowe and Bohan Dixon turned the game on its head, before Sam Finley was dismissed on the stoke of half-time.

Top scorer Rowe added a decisive third after the break and whilst George Thomson pulled one back, the Coasters clung on to the points.

Former Fylde trainee Jason Gilchrist was went close for FC but Tony Thompson was well behind his curling strike.

Southport gained their first National League away point of the season with a hard-earned 1-1 draw at Eastleigh.

With new manager, Steve Burr, taking charge for the first time under the new regime, which has seen former manager Liam Watson installed as director of football, the Sandgrounders fought a rearguard action for the majority of the match.

It took the home side 51 minutes to break the deadlock when, after a series of near misses, Mikeal Mandron blasted the ball into the net from 25 yards.

But Southport did not capitulate.

And in the 71st minute, substitute James Gray, who had been on the field a mere 20 seconds, tapped home a James Caton free-kick to level the scores.