Non-league round-up

Bamber Bridge suffered a setback to their fading play-off hopes after leading at Tadcaster Albion in the NPL First Division North, before going down to a 2-1 defeat.

Michael Potts gave Brig an eight-minute lead. But Joshua Greening struck twice after the break to send Neil Reynolds’ men home empty handed.

Top-of-the-table Lancaster City won 1-0 at Mossley, Ryan Winder with their 55th-minute winner.

Clitheroe were also 1-0 winners on the road, George West on target in the 21st minute.

Burscough were 2-0 home victors against Goole, Mamoke Akaunu and Adam Gilchrist the scorers.

But Kendal Town lost 2-1 at home to Ossett Albion. Matthew Dudley put Town in front but goals from James Eyles and Robert Bordman did the damage.

In the National League North, AFC Fylde were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by AFC Telford United after a second-half equaliser from ex-WBA striker Lee Hughes on his debut.

Dan Bradley had broken the deadlock with his eighth goal for the Coasters.

Southport were plunged back into the National League relegation zone with a 4-1 home defeat against second-placed Dagenham and Redbridge.

Due to injuries, the Sandgrounders were able to name only four substitutes for their first league game under new manager Andy Preece.

They went in front in the 24th minute when Joe Widdowson fouled Robbie Cundy in the box and Jamie Allen coolly converted the penalty.

But Jordan McGuire-Drew’s free kick levelled the scores and there were further goals from Fejire Okenabirhe (2) and Corey Whiteley’s spot-kick.