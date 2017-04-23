Non-league round-up

Regan Linney, Matt Lawlor and Stuart Vasey goals gave Bamber Bridge a 3-1 home win over Ossett Albion in the NPL First Division North.

Elsewhere, Burscough lost 2-0 at home to Ramsbottom United, while Kendal were trounced 5-0 at home by Farsley Celtic.

Clitheroe beat Brighouse Town 3-1.

It is all change at Southport – relegated from the National League – with Nigel Allen installed as interim chairman after Charlie Clapham’s resignation.

But on the pitch the story was much the same as The Sandgrounders stayed rooted to the bottom of the National League table, as Tranmere’s 4-1 derby victory ensured they claimed the second play-off place.

James Norwood opened the scoring in the 26th minute and followed it up immediately after the interval with a second.

Connor Jennings 30 yard shot five minutes later made it 3-0.

But Spencer Myers pulled one back for the visitors, before Jennings slid the ball past Chris Cheetham from a narrow angle for his second to give the match a realistic 4-1 scoreline.