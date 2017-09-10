Non-league round-up

There was frustration for Bamber Bridge on Saturday when their NPL First Division North fixture at Colne was postponed.

Standing water, following heavy overnight rain, made the pitch unplayable.

Elsewhere in the division, Clitheroe won 2-1 at Goole AFC.

Alexander Newby (42) and Kurt Willoughby (55) were on target for the visitors, before Goole pulled one back through Alex Varley (68).

Robert Bowman scored twice for Kendal Town in their 3-3 home draw Droylsden, who equalised twice through a Ciaran Kilheeney penalty and Jamie Frost.

Anthony Lynch made it 3-2 to Town but Frost scored a third leveller for The Bloods.

In the NPL Premier Division, Lancaster City were 2-0 winners at home to Shaw Lane. Craig Carney (49) and Hannu Tam (87) got the goals for Phil Brown’s side.

In the National League, two goals in as many minutes earned AFC Fylde a point in an entertaining 2-2 home draw against Bromley.

Frankie Sutherland and Josh Rees put the visitors in control, before 17-year-old Serhat Tasdemir and Danny Rowe goals earned a point.

Southport’s sudden dip in form in the National League North continued with a 3-0 home defeat to Kidderminster Harriers.

Following last week’s 6-0 drubbing at Stockport, the misery continued for Port when William Longbottom put the ball in the net through a crowded goalmouth to give the visitors the lead in the 27th minute.

In the 52nd minute, Andre Brown broke clear and smashed the ball past Mark Halstead for the second goal.

Harriers’ third was again scored by Brown four minutes from time to complete a dreadful week for the hosts.

Burscough lost 3-2 at Runcorn in the NWCL Premier Division.