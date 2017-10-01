Non-league round-up

In the NPL First Division North, Bamber Bridge made it seven games without defeat – six of them in the league – with a 1-0 win at Ramsbottom United.

They left it late, James Boyd netting 10 minutes from time to give Neil Reynolds’ side the three points.

Elsewhere in the division, Clitheroe had a last-minute Kurt Willoughby equaliser to thank for a 1-1 home draw with Mossley.

Mason Duffy had given the visitors a 73rd-minute lead.

Kendal Town lost 3-2 at home to Radcliffe Borough, Richard Seear and Ben Thomas on target for the hosts.

Lancaster City suffered FA Cup third qualifying-round heartbreak, beaten 2-1 at Shaw Lane.

The Dolly Blues were the only side to inflict defeat on the hosts in the NPL Premier Division so far this season.

But in front of 304 spectators, Phil Brown’s side fell behind to a 10th-minute Damian Reeves goal.

Thomas Kilifin got Lancaster level just 10 minutes later to provide what Brown hoped would be a springboard to the fourth qualifying-round draw.

But Shaw Lane had other ideas and when Reeves scored his second in the 53rd minute there was no way back for City.

Meanwhile, 10-man AFC Fylde recorded a vital 2-1 victory at Leyton Orient to end a run of five National League games without a win.

Two strikes from top scorer Danny Rowe put the Coasters in control, before Jobi McAnuff pulled one back for the hosts midway through the second half.

Fylde had Lewis Montrose sent off late on.

In the NWCL Premier Division, Burscough lost 4-1 at home to Irlam. Joshua Dunroe scored for the Linnets.

Charnock Richard were 3-1 winners at home to Bootle.

Carl Grimshaw (29, 75) and Matthew Davison (48) got the goals for Charnock.