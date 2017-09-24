Non-league round-up: Brig win in ‘Renno time’

Bamber Brigde repeated the 3-2 come-from-behind victory against Brighouse that they recorded in an FA Cup preliminary-round tie last month.

This time Bamber Bridge were 2-0 down in this NPL First Division North clash.

Gabriel Johnson gave Brighouse Town a lead which Tom Haigh doubled before half-time.

It stayed that way until the game had gone into stoppage time and Dan Mooney pulled a goal back in the 92nd minute.

Incredibly, two minutes later, it was 2-2 as Danny Forbes headed Brig level.

And in the sixth and final minute of injury time, Alistair Waddecar curled a shot into the corner of the Brighouse net to win it for Neil Reynolds’ men.

Elsewhere in the division, Alex Newby got Clitheroe’s consolation in a 4-1 defeat at South Shields.

Kendal Town lost 3-1 at Tadcaster Albion.

In the NPL Premier Division, Lancaster City drew 0-0 at Stourbridge.

And in the National League, AFC Fylde lost 2-1 at home to Woking, Jordan Tunnicliffe on target for the Coasters.

Southport went down to an Ashley Chambers hat-trick for Nuneaton Town in the National League North at Liberty Way.

Town actually missed a penalty early on before Chambers got his first in the 31st minute with a deflected shot.

His second arrived after a swift counter-attack by the home side, and Chambers was left with a simple tap-in to make it 2-0 in the 68th minute.

And he completed his hat-trick two minutes from time.

Chambers finished low from the edge of the box to complete a day of misery for the Sandgrounders.