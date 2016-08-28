Ossett Albion 1, Bamber Bridge 4

BAMBER Bridge found the perfect riposte to their doubters with a fantastic 4-1 victory over Ossett Albion at Queen’s Terrace.

The two team met only a week ago at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium and it was Albion who emerged victorious in the FA Cup 5-2.

However, Brig exacted sweet revenge by comprehensively securing victory – their first win of the new NPL First Division North season.

After goalkeeper Marcus Burgess had pushed Declan Dawson’s shot onto the post, Brig took control when Sam Livesey converted from the penalty spot in the 27th minute.

Alistair Waddecar doubled the advantage four minutes later with a header, but Albion pulled a goal back nine minutes before the break courtesy of Danny South’s header.

It was Waddecar who restored Brig’s two goal advantage 20 minutes into the second half with a diving header.

Soon after it was 4-1 as the home side conceded another penalty, which was duly converted by new loan signing from Blackpool Macauley Wilson.

