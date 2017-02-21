Renno back for Brig’s away trip to Colne

Simon Wiles was disappointed not to end his short managerial stint at Bamber Bridge with victory over Ramsbottom on Saturday.

The assistant manager has been in temporary control of first team affairs over the past week due to the absence of boss Neil Reynolds, who has been on holiday.

Wiles, pictured, managed to mastermind a 1-0 win over Glossop North End last Tuesday in the last 32 of the League Cup, but he watched his men suffer a 1-0 defeat to Ramsbottom United at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium on Saturday.

Brig paid the price for missing a penalty in the first half – the usually reliable Jamie Milligan striking his spot-kick against the post.

“It was gutting really to lose, especially after we had such a great chance to go 1-0 up in the first half,” said Wiles.

“I think if we had scored the penalty, we probably would have won.

“It was a bit of nothing game and it was going to be one of those games with only one or two goals in it.

“I was surprised that Jamie missed, but I was speaking to him after the game and he said he changed his mind at the last minute and that sometimes can happen.”

Wiles revealed that he has been in contact with Reynolds, who returns to the dug-out for this evening’s encounter at Colne.

“Renno was absolutely delighted to get through to the next round League Cup,” said Wiles.

“Every manager wants to win something and that result last week puts us into the last 16 of the cup and he was really pleased with that.

“There was not a lot in it on Saturday so we will go into the game against Colne feeling confident.”

The men from Holt House are right in the play-off mix and will be a tough proposition on their own patch.

“It’s going to be difficult,” said Wiles. “They had a great result on Saturday beating Ossett Town, who are fourth.”

Adam Dodd (calf) could come into the reckoning after missing the past two games.

“Doddy should be back for tonight finger crossed,” said Wiles.

“Were not going to push him back because we’ve got a really big game against Clitheroe on Saturday. They came to our place earlier in the season and beat us 4-1 – they gave us a right drubbing.

Meanwhile, Clitheroe are away to Rambottom United tonight in the NPL First Division North.