Renno challenges his men to a play-off push

Bamber Bridge boss Neil Reynolds believes his men are building a platform for a belated play-off push.

Brig collected their second league win on the spin at the weekend as they followed up their 2-0 success over Radcliffe Borough by brushing aside Burscough 3-1 at Victoria Park.

It was the first time they had picked up back-to-back victories in the NPL First Division North since October.

Reynolds is also buoyed by the growing strength of his squad, which was boosted at the weekend by the return of long-term casualty Alistair Waddecar, who came on as a second-half substitute against the Linnets at Victoria Park.

New signings Jordan Southworth and Aaron Fleming have impressed over the last couple of games and just to illustrate the strength of the squad, Regan Linney had to make do with a place on the bench against Burscough after missing the previous game through illness.

With 15 games of the season left to play, Brig are down in 10th spot well of the play-off pace.

However, Reynolds reckons with expectation levels low, Brig can go into the remainder of the season with no outside pressure on their shoulders.

“We have pressure,” said Reynolds. “The pressure comes from within with the way we train and how we perform.

“We don‘t want to lose games, that’s the pressure we put on ourselves.

“But in terms other people, there is no pressure.

“People don’t expect Bamber Bridge to achieve anything this season.

“But I want to see us go as far as we can in the League Cup and the league – if that means getting in the play-offs then so be it.”

This weekend, Brig will play Glossop North End in a rearranged game at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium before also hosting Kendal Town the following Tuesday night.

“We were playing Fleetwood Town in a friendly on Saturday, but that games has been cancelled now and we’ve got a game against Glossop at home.

“I know their manager Chris Willcock – they are a very good technical side, very quick. They are flying at the moment and are pushing for a play-off place.”

Brig are likely to be without skipper Matt Lawlor once again as he looks to recover fully from a niggling hamstring injury.

Striker Chris McDonagh is set to come back into contention after injury.

The ex-Droylsden man has been struggling with a calf strain, but Reynolds is hoping he will be able to train fully this week.

One player who will not figure on Saturday is Blackburn Rovers loanee Ramirez Haworth. He has returned to his parent club after his three-month loan stint ended at the weekend.