Renno: Get your football fix with us this weekend

Bamber Bridge boss Neil Reynolds has urged local soccer fans to get their football fix at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium this weekend.

Brig host Brighouse Town for incredibly the third time in just over a month on Saturday in the preliminary round of the FA Trophy.

Renno’s men have already met the Yorkshiremen twice already this season – having played them first in the FA Cup and then in the league.

Judging by the way the first two games panned out, spectators should be in for a treat.

Twice Brig have come from behind to win 3-2 over Town, including last month’s memorable league victory which saw them score an amazing three times in stoppage time.

And given the electric nature of their past meetings Reynolds has urged anyone looking for a football fix this weekend due to the international break to cheer on his Brig side.

Brig are in great form currently and find themselves second in the NPL First Division North table.

He said: “It is the international break this weekend and of course we want more people to come down and watch.

“The numbers have been rising and I want to start averaging over 300 at home games because the fans really can make a difference.

“It is a great atmosphere, a real family feel and there is a great feeling around the club at the moment.

“We really appreciate all the support but I have a dream, I want to fill the stadium and see more people at the ground.

“The football we are playing is good and the numbers are rising, just look at Chorley at one time in the past they had 200 watching, now they are averaging 1,000.

“I want that for Bamber Bridge.We are ambitious and the support at the moment has been brilliant.”

Before this weekend’s game, Brig have an important league fixture at tonight at home to Prescot Cables.