Renno hoping Trafford text does not prove costly

Bamber Bridge boss Neil Reynolds is hoping he has not jinxed his side this weekend when they travel to Trafford.

The Brig boss is on good terms with The North’s manager Tom Baker and was quick to text his friend after Trafford’s woeful start to the season.

The men from Shawe View failed to win in their opening 10 games, but Reynolds’ words of encouragement appeared to have had the desired effect.

They have won five and draw one of their past six games and are rising rapidly up the NPL First Division North table. Reynolds – whose team currently leads the way at the top of the table – knows that his side are coming up against one of the most in-form teams in the division.

“Bakes was having a torrid time after the first nine or 10 games,” Reynolds said.

“I sent him a few text messages to say, ‘Don’t worry mate – we’ve all been in that situation before. You’ve got a good squad and it will turn’.

“Over the last few weeks the tide has turned for him.

“I actually saw him at the Warrington game the other day and he said, ‘Thanks for your text message, things have turned for us’. To which I said, ‘Yes, I wish I had held back now until after we play you’!

“We were both having a laugh about it, but in all seriousness we have got a tough game tomorrow.

“They have got a very good squad – and they’ve come good too now.

“People were saying before that we will have an easy game, they were third from bottom, but that was always a false position for them when you look at the quality in their squad.

“They are going to be a real force to reckoned with and by no means is it going to be an easy game for us.

“Bakes will be looking to put one over on us.”

After a little tricky spell which saw Brig lose two on the bounce for the first time this season, they have hit back with a vengeance this week.

On Saturday, they returned to winning ways thanks to a 3-1 victory over Tadcaster Albion.

And then followed that up by moving into the third round of the Lancashire FA Trophy on Monday courtesy of a thumping 4-1 win at Atherton Collieries.

Despite the victories, Reynolds has had a number of headaches, especially who to play at centre-half.

With club skipper Matt Lawlor out long term with a fractured eye socket, Reynolds was rocked by the news that Phil Doughty needs a scan on his knee.

Brig’s plans were also affected by Fleetwood’s recall of Lewis Baines for the Checkatrade Trophy clash at Carlisle on Wednesday night, while Matt Mahoney has a badly bruised foot.

Reynolds has revealed Baines will be back for this weekend and is hopeful Mahoney will be able to feature.