Renno throws down the gauntlet to his Brig men

Bamber Bridge boss Neil Reynolds has challenged his players to prove they are worthy of a squad place for the new season.

Brig’s plans for 2017/18 began with a 7-0 loss to Preston North End, followed by a 2-1 and 4-0 defeats against Morecambe and Chorley respectively.

With the new season drawing ever nearer, Reynolds wants his squad to use the pre-season games as a way of staking their claim for selection.

Competition for places is fierce especially as the Brig boss has bolstered his squad further with the additions of ex-Blackpool defender Macauley Wilson – on a one-year deal – and fellow Tangerines’ academy star Denzel Williams, who has joined on loan.

“The important thing for me is that we go into this season with 20 players who can make an impact for us,” he said.

“We have to make sure they have all got minutes under their belts going into the new season if they are to be part of the squad.”

One thing which has pleased the manager is the potential selection headache on the horizon.

Going forward especially, Reynolds has a number of players at his disposal and has already seen Brad Carsley settle in well.

The former Longridge Town marksman scored Brig’s goal against Morecambe and dovetailed well alongside Matthew Dudley in the absence of Alistair Waddecar.

“Brad is a goalscorer and he took his goal well against Morecambe,” he said.

“He knows– and I know – that he has areas to work on and he perhaps had that extra time on the ball when he was at Longridge.

“I’m not being critical of him when I say that; it’s something he knows he has to deal with and I’m sure he will do that.”

After playing higher-league clubs in their opening three pre-season games, Brig travel to North West Counties outfit Squires Gate on Saturday.