Renno urges Brig men to enjoy top spot

Bamber Bridge boss Neil Reynolds has urged his players to enjoy the moment after they soared to the top of the table on Tuesday night.

Brig brushed aside Colne 3-0 at Holt House to go two points clear of South Shields in the NPL First Division North.

It was the team’s eighth consecutive victory in all competitions and followed their fine 4-2 win over Brighouse Town at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium on Saturday in the FA Trophy preliminary round.

Reynolds will be hoping his men can make it nine on Saturday when they host Mossley at home in the league.

If they are victorious they will move further ahead at the top as South Shields are in FA Cup action at home to Hartlepool United.

“Things are going really well at the moment,” said Reynolds, who insists his team will be keeping their feet firmly on the ground despite their marvellous start.

“I was speaking to somebody the other day who has been involved in professional football and he said you have got to enjoy the good days and that’s what we have to do.

“We have won eight on the bounce, with a chance to make it nine on Saturday.

“We could be five points clear at the top the next time South Shields play again.

“But it’s still early days, there’s still a long way to go.

“We are not going to win every game – that’s not going to happen.

“While things are great at the minute, we all know what football is like.

“We might lose on Saturday and lose at Prescot next Tuesday, then the next time I am talking I could be saying, ‘Where’s our next win coming from’?”

Reynolds admits his team are entering a tricky stage of the season.

After Saturday’s home game, Brig are on their travels in five of their next six games.

“It’s a difficult month coming up for us,” he said.

“Mossley will be tough on Saturday and then we have got a number of away games.

“November looks very tough – we’ve got some big hitters like Hyde, Trafford and Droylsden all to play.

“But we came through September well and it’s been so far so good in October.

“We’ve just got to keep picking up points.”

Left-back Adam Dodd returned to the squad on Tuesday after serving a suspension, but had to make do with a place on the bench due to Chris Marlow’s fine form.

Club skipper Matt Lawlor is also fit again after suffering an eye injury, but will have to fight for his shirt due to the fine displays of Phil Doughty and Lewis Baines in the centre of defence.

Elsewhere, Kendal Town travel to Brighouse Town and Clitheroe host Atherton Colleries.

In the North West Counties Premier Division, Burscough entertain Runcorn Linnets at Victoria Park and Charnock Richard are away to Maine Road.

Out-of-sorts AFC Fylde are in need of a morale-boosting victory this weekend when they host Wrexham in the final qualifying round of the FA Cup. The Coasters have been struggling for form in recent weeks – winning just one of their last eight league games However, tomorrow represents an opportunity for Dave Challinor’s men to win through to the first round proper and a possible tie against a Football League club.

Southport are without a game.