Reynolds aiming for Brig to stay at the summit

Neil Reynolds is proud to see Bamber Bridge leading the NPL First Division North as he prepares for a tough run of games in November.

Brig sit top of the table by reason of alphabetical order from South Shields, the sides having the same number of points and an identical goal difference.

South Shields do have three games in hand though, having been busy in the FA Cup and FA Trophy.

But to be leading the pack at this stage is pleasing for Reynolds and the challenge for Brig these next few weeks is to stay in the upper reaches.

Brig play host to Tadcaster Albion at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium tomorrow, then it is a quick turnaround to face Atherton Colleries in the LFA Trophy on Monday night.

Reynolds said: “This is a big month for us, we’ve got Tadcaster, Trafford, Hyde and Ramsbottom to play in the league.

“They’ll be wanting the points and we will have to show our mettle.

“We are still top of the league going into the weekend, which is always nice.

“Other teams have got games in hand on us but I do prefer to have the points.

“South Shields and Hyde have had a lot of games in the FA Cup and FA Trophy.”

Tadcaster arrive to face Brig in 12th place, Reynolds wary of the Yorkshire outfit.

“They are a good side,” said the Irongate boss.

“Teams come to Bamber Bridge, see the facilities and the pitch, and suddenly the league table goes out of the window.

“I’m expecting a really tough game from Tadcaster but it’s our job to come in at 4.45pm on Saturday with the points on the board.”

Reynolds’ reference to the pitch at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium comes out of a deep sense of pride.

Extensive work was done in the summer to improve the drainage and that has paid big dividends.

Said Reynolds: “The pitch is outstanding – Dan Mahoney and Russ Rigby have done a superb job.

“Going into November it looks like it did in pre-season.

“A lot of work was done in the summer which is credit to the club and the plan is to put more drainage in.

“In the past the pitch has had its problems, so it is great to be able to play on such a good surface.”

Macauley Wilson (foot) and Matt Lawlor (fractured eye socket) will miss the game tomorrow but Brig hope to have Phil Doughty available after a knee injury.

Elsewhere in the division, Clitheroe host Ossett Town, while Kendal visit Colne.

Meanwhile, AFC Fylde turn their attention away from the National League and on to the FA Cup tomorrow.

They play National League North outfit Kidderminster Harriers in the first round proper at Mill Farm.

In National League North, Kevin Davies’ Southport side host North Ferriby United.