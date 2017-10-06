Reynolds eyes full house of Brig wins

Bamber Bridge boss Neil Reynolds might get himself wired up to a heart monitor in the dug-out at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium tomorrow.

For the third time already this season, Brig host Brighouse Town – this time in the preliminary round of the FA Trophy.

It is fair to say the previous two meetings – in the FA Cup and then the NPL First Division – have been interesting affairs to say the least.

In the first match, striker Brad Carsley was rushed to hospital after colliding with a concrete wall and then midfielder Jamie Milligan scored two brilliant late goals to win it for Brig 3-2.

If that was dramatic, then the second instalment between the two sides had even more drama.

Brig were 2-0 down as the match ticked past 90 minutes, but, incredibly, stoppage-time goals from Dan Mooney, Danny Forbes and Alistair Waddecar handed them another 3-2 win.

Reynolds labelled that particular match as one of the most memorable in his long career in the game, but he is hoping tomorrow’s encounter is less eventful.

“I hope lightning does not strike for a third time because we have been improving defensively and I don’t think my heart could take it,” Reynolds said.

“But we will be going out like we do in every game to win, though I’d get your money on a 3-2 win for us.”

Brig will welcome back Fleetwood loanee Mooney who missed Tuesday night’s 1-0 win over Prescot Cales after being on Wales Under-19s duty in midweek.

But Reynolds is still waiting for news on skipper Matt Lawlor’s eye injury.

He said: “Matt is still out, we are waiting for some more results back but his recovery is going well so far.”

Brig are up to second in the NPL First Division North after their narrow win over Prescot – a point behind leaders South Shields. “There are going to be times that teams come and stop us from playing our fluent football,” said Reynolds. “There will be games that we will have to dig out.”

Elsewhere, in the FA Trophy preliminary round, Clitheroe will be hoping to progress through to the first round when they welcome East Lancashire rivals Colne to Shawbridge. The two sides have already met in a cup competition this season, the Reds coming out on top 2-0 in the League Cup last month. Elsewhere Kendal Town host Radcliffe Borough. In the North West Counties Premier Division, Charnock Richard entertain Winsford United. Burscough have a free weekend.