Reynolds wants even more from free-scoring Brig

Neil Reynolds wants to end an exciting week on a high note when Bamber Bridge face Ramsbottom tomorrow.

Reynolds watched his side come from 2-0 down to beat Brighouse 3-2 last Saturday, their three goals all coming in stoppage time.

Brig followed that up by thrashing Southport 7-0 in the LFA Trophy in midweek.

They now make the trip to Ramsbottom, the league clash a rescheduled one.

Reynolds’ men go there unbeaten in six games, the run put together since they exited the FA Cup at the hands of Ashton Athletic.

Four wins and a draw in the league have lifted them up to fourth place in the NPL First Division North table.

Reynolds said: “I think it is coming together.

“We know that we have a squad with a lot of ability and it has been a case of waiting for things to gel.

“When a squad is gelling you get lows and highs, the low being beaten at Ashton in the FA Cup.

“The highs have started to come and what happened in the Brighouse game was a once-in-a-lifetime thing.

“To be 2-0 down a minute into stoppage time and end up winning 3-2 is something I doubt I will experience again.

“On Tuesday night I was a bit disappointed Southport didn’t give us the respect I thought we warranted by only sending seven or eight first-team players for the cup game.

“They’d had a difficult day with their manager going but I think they underestimated us a bit.

“We played some of our best football of the season against them, got the goals and got through to the next round.

“To score seven was great and in the majority of games this season, we’ve had the chace to score seven because we play free-flowing football.

“Earlier in the season we scored six against Goole, we beat Kendal 4-0 and have had threes against Brighouse and Clitheroe.

“Sometimes we haven’t converted chances but I’d be more concerned if we weren’t creating them.”

Macauley Wilson, Adam Dodd and Brad Carsley sat out the Southport win due to injuries.

But Reynolds expects to have them all back for the visit to Ramsbottom.

Saturday’s hosts sit two places and two points behind Brig and Reynolds is aware of the size of task awaiting them.

He said: “It is a huge game and they got the better of us last season.

“Ramsbottom have got some good players, they have made good signings and will play attacking football.

“We want the three points to put distance between one or two teams behind us.

“After this one we have got Prescot Cables at home who are close to us in the table.

“Selection-wise, I’ve got some decisions to make as lads came into the team on Tuesday and did well.”