Turnover on rise for PNE

Preston North End saw turnover rise by more than £3 million on their return to the Championship.

Deepdale PNE Holdings Ltd, the parent company of the club, posted a pre-tax loss for the 2015-2016 season of £4.4 million, down more than £500,000 on 12 months earlier, according to its most recent accounts.

Revenue increased from £7.3 million to £10.6 million following promotion back the second tier of English football.

This despite owner Trevor Hemmings overseeing an increase in the playing and management staff spend from £6.3 million to a little over £9 million.

The report states turnover rose “mainly due to the increased central distribution income from the Premier League and the English Football League in the Championship compared to League One”.

One the club staying in the red it said: “Cashflow continues to be adverse as the club has contracted a squad with wages which are high in comparison to its revenue.

“The group has therefore continued to be reliant on the financial support of its shareholder.”

Success in the League One play-offs also meant that average attendances rose from 11,020 to 13,007 with 7,728 season ticket holders compared to 6,284 12 months earlier.

On the field Simon Grayson guided the Lilywhites to an 11th-placed finish in the Championship after four years away.