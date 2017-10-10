Country and county call-ups for Leyland Warriors rugby duo

Two Leyland Warriors stars are celebrating this week after earning representative recognition.

Kayleigh Roberts has been called up to represent Lancashire girls’ Under-18 rugby union side, while Callum Young has been called up by Scotland’s wheelchair team.

Callum Young

Roberts is an integral part of the Warriors’ ladies section which plays both Union and League.

She made history last week by being part of Warriors’ first ever women’s team to play a rugby union game

Last week, Young spent the day in Glasgow at the Emirates Arena having a trials was ultimately successful.

He is now part of the national set up for the Scottish team and take part in his first training camp later this yea.

Leyland Warriors U13 side

Born in Preston, the Leyland has opted to play for Scotland courtesy of his father’s nationality.

Meanwhile, the Under-13s put in a much improved performance against Ashton Bears at the weekend.

With no substitutes available, it was always going to be a difficult task but the boys put their heart and soul into the game and for the first half they were by far the better team.

Great approach play saw Daniel Rimmer score in the corner from a deft little kick into the in-goal area where he was able to pounce on the ball.

Ashton then levelled the game with a try of their own, but Leyland kept the pressure on with Matthew Quinn and James Broadfield performing well at halves.

The pair opened up the Ashton defence with ease with the ball going out wide on numerous occasions, but unfortunately handling errors cost the boys several tries.

The second half the lads again tried their very best with Adam Bluck, Liam Eccleston and the ever impressive Alex Rodgers all stand out players but with tired legs Ashton took advantage of the gaps and scored several tries.

Leyland kept going though and for all his hard work, Rodgers was rewarded with a well-taken try and nearly bagged another only to be tackled into touch just short of the try line.

The game ended in defeat 24-8 to Ashton but the team can be really proud of their efforts.