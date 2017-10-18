Father and son from Coppull triumph in Mauritius

Coppull father and son Ian and James Fox have won the first ever American Golf Tournament of Champions.

The two-day competition took place at the Heritage Le Telfair Golf Club on the tropical island of Mauritius.

The pair, who play at Leyland Golf Club, qualified for the event as winners of the national American Golf Family Championship.

They put on a fantastic performance to take the title, beating the winners of American Golf’s other national championships in some style.

After day one, the Foxes lead the field, but only six points separated the five teams, which left it all to play for in the final round.

And after a great back nine from James, the family pair continued to hold the lead coming into 18 and near-perfect shots into the green gave them two putts to win on the final hole.

Both father and son kept their cool under the spotlight of the cameras and sank their putts to take the victory.

James, 15, who attends Holy Cross Catholic High School, and his father Ian think that their relationship has been the secret to their success.

Ian said: “I’m quite emotional about our win. It sounds a bit clichéd but we dovetail nicely, when James went “missing” for four holes, I clicked in.”

James added: “It’s been fantastic playing with my dad, he’s my mentor, my caddy and everything I need.”

Daniel Gathercole, director of marketing and communications at American Golf, said: “The spirit that this tournament has been played in is exceptional. I have been so impressed by the camaraderie amongst the competitors and by the standard of play.

“It’s been a perfect climax to an amazing event season. We really couldn’t have hoped for a more fabulous setting. The Heritage Resorts have been the perfect hosts.”