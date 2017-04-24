Free £5 bet for every reader

British IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is set to take on heavyweight legend Wladimir Klitschko this Saturday at Wembley stadium.

With an incredible professional record of 18 wins by knockout and no losses, can Joshua go on and secure another KO victory against the Ukrainian former unified champion?

With three world titles on the line, the fight is set to be one of the biggest in British boxing history. To mark the occasion, BetSid are offering a fantastic free £5 bet.

To claim it, simply cut out voucher in this week’s paper, take it to any BetSid shop, and pick whether you think Joshua or Klitschko will win and in which round they will score the victory.

