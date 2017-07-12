Honours even for Warriors youngsters

Leyland Warriors’ U-13 side continued their recent good form against second-in-the-league Culcheth Eagles in a thriller of a drawn game at Moss Side.

It was not the best of starts as Leyland quickly went two tries down but some great work from man-of-the-match Myles Deveraux saw him score in the corner.

Culcheth then scored again but Leyland kept their shape and composure and a great kick forward From Ethan Cockcroft landed in the in-goal area and he was first to the ball to score a great try.

Leyland upped the ante in the second half and Adam Bluck was next to score, barging his way over between the sticks. Myles then scored a long-range try rounding the Culcheth defence and speeding away and in at the corner

Culcheth then scored but Leyland capitalised on some ill discipline from the visitors as James Broadfield floated a great ball over the top for Dylan Kenyon to squeeze in at the corner as the thriller ended in a 24-24 draw.

The U-11s side lost 42-24 at Crosfield Cobras. Charlie McDonald pushed over the line for the Warriors’ first try, followed by a conversion from him but the Cobras continued to dominate and increased their lead. McDonald added another try followed by a great conversion by Luke Williams to bring the score at half time to 14-12 to Crosfield.

McDonald added another try but with Leyland fielding nine men the Cobras started to attack the wings.

Warriors were not quite quick enough to catch them and they went on to score four tries and one conversion. Leyland continued to attack as McDonald added another try but to no avail.

The U-14 side lost 12-24 at home to Oldham St Annes.