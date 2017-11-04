Jeffers scores points win on Liverpool show

Eccleston boxing prospect Mark Jeffers maintained his 100 per cent record as a professional with a points win over the experienced Christian Hoskin Gomez at the BT Convention Centre in Liverpool.

The 19-year-old Jeffers won each of the six rounds bar one in the opinion of star referee Steve Gray, who officiated. The score was 59-55.

Before the contest, which was fought at super-middleweight, Jeffers had expressed confidence that he would produced a knockout, but his rival, who hails from Plymouth, was having none of it.

Though the Eccleston fighter dominated, Gomez took everything that was thrown at him and never looked like going down.

Jeffers, who is trained at Coppull by Mike and Dave Jennings, has now won all six bouts in the pro ranks.