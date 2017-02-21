Ryding just misses out on another top 10 spot

Bretherton skier Dave Ryding finished 11th in the slalom at the Alpine World Ski Championships.

The 30-year-old was fourth after the first run in St Moritz in 46.96 seconds and was hoping to become the first British man to win a world medal.

But he returned 49.22 for one minute 36.18 seconds overall with Austrian Marcel Hirscher retained his title.

It was Hirscher who tipped Ryding to the top spot when he finished second place in front of 60,000 spectators in Kitzbuhel in January.

But Ryding could not add to the four top 10 finishes he has already racked up this season last week.